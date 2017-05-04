Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Floyd Mayweather is in the market for an NBA team again. The same obstacles remain. – Washington Post

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Washington Post

Floyd Mayweather is in the market for an NBA team again. The same obstacles remain.
Washington Post
Attention NBA owners: Are you looking to sell your team? If so, Floyd Mayweather would like to talk to you (again). Check out the caption to this Instagram of him and Magic Johnson that he posted on Thursday.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.