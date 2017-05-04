Floyd Mayweather is in the market for an NBA team again. The same obstacles remain. – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Floyd Mayweather is in the market for an NBA team again. The same obstacles remain.
Washington Post
Attention NBA owners: Are you looking to sell your team? If so, Floyd Mayweather would like to talk to you (again). Check out the caption to this Instagram of him and Magic Johnson that he posted on Thursday.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!