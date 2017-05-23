Floyd Mayweather To Storm Nigeria June 2017, 2face’s Rumors Club To Host Him
Retired American boxer and President of The Money Gang (TMT), Floyd Mayweather reveals plans to be in Nigeria from the 12th to 14th of June 2017.
He made this known in a video put up by Tuface Idibia’s Club “Club Rumors” where he will be hosted in Victoria Island Lagos.
