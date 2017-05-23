Pages Navigation Menu

Floyd Mayweather confirms plan to visit Lagos in June [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria

Floyd Mayweather confirms plan to visit Lagos in June [VIDEO]
Retired American boxer and President of The Money Gang (TMT), Floyd Mayweather, has confirmed that he plans to be in Nigeria from June 12 to 14 this year. In a short video uploaded on YouTube, Mayweather revealed he was making the trip to “the …
