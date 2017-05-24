Floyd Mayweather to visit Nigeria in June

American former professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr who currently works as a boxing promoter, is set to visit Nigerian in June. In a post on ‘Rumors club,’ Instagram page ‘clubrumorsvi’ the 40-year-old said, “Friend what’sup,“It’s the one and only Floyd Mayweather. Nigeria June 12,13 and 14, the motherland prince, ill see you guys soon.” Rumors …

