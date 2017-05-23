FMBN disburses N2.3b housing renovation loans

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) says it has disbursed N2.3 billion to 3,104 beneficiaries under its housing renovation loans scheme nation wide.

Its Managing Director, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa who spoke yesterday in Sokoto while flagging off the state’s disbursement exercise of N243.1 million to 263 benefiting civil servants in the state service, assured that the bank will live its mandate.

Represented by an Executive Director of the bank, Hajiya Rahinatu Aliyu, he said the bank’s cardinal responsibility was to facilitate and ensure that low and middle cadre income earners in the civil service own housing property as one of the basic necessities of life.

“The essence is to address the constraints of mobilisation of funds to ensure Nigerians have houses,” Dangiwa said.

He said each of the beneficiaries would be entitled to N1 million loan under the arrangement.

This is in line with the Federal Government’s agenda to provide houses to civil servants nation wide,” he added.

Dangiwa noted that owning a house was one of the constraints faced by civil servants particularly on how to mobilise funds to achieve the need.

“The FMBN is there to bridge the constraints via a responsive arrangement and approach to allow Nigerians access and own houses as well renovate both existing personal and family homes through loans,” he said.

He commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his sense and passion for workers welfare and well being by ensuring the flag off of the disbursement exercise.

Hajiya Aliyu who led a team of FMBN officials to Sokoto for the exercise appealed to the state government to make provision for land as well review its mortgage transaction fee to favour the activities of the bank in the state.

In his remarks, Tambuwal commended the purposeful initiative of the bank for the laudable scheme which he noted would guarantee the shelter needs and welfare of workers.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, he said the loans would be deducted on monthly basis from their salaries within the period of one year.

Three beneficiaries, Abdullahi Auta, Abubakar Dan Hassan and Musa Hamisu were issued FCMB cheques of N1million each at a symbolic presentation by the governor.

