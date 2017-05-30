Focus on real essence of Ramadan, cleric admonishes Muslims

Imam Abdullahi Shuaib, former Executive Director, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, said Muslims must focus on promoting good deeds in line with the provisions of the Ramadan fast.

Shuaib said in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday that if all Muslims live their lives as prescribed by the conditions for acceptable fasting, Nigeria would be a better place to live.

“ Muslims should always be focused because Ramadan has its own focus -that is obligation to God, yourself, your family, your neigbour and your country which is called “taqua.’’.

“If we really focus on the real essence of Ramadan, the larger community will be better off at the end of the day.

“Being dutiful to all and sundry without being a sycophant will ensure that we put the right thing at the right place and at the right time.’’

The Imam added,“You look at the people that you are dealing with and you ask how you can I impart value in their lives as well as in your own life.

“We should be focused on the real essence of the fast; we should also focus on love and generosity which is important.’’

Also, the Amir of The Muslim Congress (TMC), Imam Luqman AbdurRaheem urged Muslims to be godly and pray for Nigeria during the one month fast.

“Muslims should fast with sincerity because that is the essence of the fast; they should be godly.

“They should remember our nation in their prayers and fasting; they should also to pray for continued sustainability of the nation.

“They should use the opportunity to pray so that the menace of insurgents will come to an end, such that at the end of the 30 days spiritual retreat, our nation will be better,’’ AbdurRaheem said.

