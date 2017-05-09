Pages Navigation Menu

Food security: BoI disburses N9.08billion to S/East farmers

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

Bank of Agriculture, BoI, said that it has injected N9.08billion into the South East to stimulate agriculture in line with the programmes of the Federal Government. Mr Kabiru Mohammed of the bank, who disclosed this to journalists in Enugu, said that the move was part of efforts to diversify the economy and to attain food […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

