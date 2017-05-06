Food security: Lagos set to increase rice production

•Set to raid stores used for hoarding of LAKE Rice

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of measures to ensure food security in the state, Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to increase its rice production through expansion of its mill at Imota from 2.5metric tonnes per hour to 16 metric tonnes per hour.

Also, determined to tackle the artificial scarcity trailing the sales of LAKE rice, state government has threatened to raid, henceforth, any shop or warehouse found hoarding the commodity in the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Toyin Suarau and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Food Security, Mr. Okanlawon Sanni, gave the hint during the annual 2017 ministerial press briefing on the activities of the ministry, held at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The commissioner, while restating the commitment of Akinwunmi Ambode’s led administration towards the attainment of food security in the state, said food security is in the front burner of the present administration policies to facilitate job and wealth creation as well as poverty reduction.

According to a resident in Ikorodu, Mr. Akeem Ishola, “We have gone to one of the designated centres for collection after payment at the bank but up till now the officials have been paying pranks with us saying he LAKE rice are not yet available due to short supply. They told us to keep checking back almost every day, all to no avail. We are even tired we want our money back if the rice commodity is not available.”

It was gathered that the move to raid shops and storehouses became necessary following series of complaints allegedly being perpetrated by officials due to hoarding, thereby, creating artificial scarcity for prospective consumers/buyers.

