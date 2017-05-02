Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Cesc Fabregas will reject a transfer to AC Milan this summer because he has little interest in moving to Serie A.

Crystal Palace will be in a strong negotiating position if clubs bid for Wilfried Zaha this summer after it was revealed the winger still has four years to run on his contract.

West Ham managing director Angus Kinnear is leaving the club to join Leeds United as their new chief executive.

Christian Benteke has revealed he is trying to persuade on-loan defender Mamadou Sakho to stay at Crystal Palace, although the striker admits it won’t be easy.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Manchester City have been encouraged that a move for Kyle Walker will be successful this summer after cooling their interest 12 months ago.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Manchester City and Liverpool could be heading for an incredible one-off play-off for a place in the Champions League next season.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Mehdi Abeid insists he has no regrets about making the move from Lens to Tyneside as a youngster.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman admits he would be open to a return to Scottish football, as he looks to emulate Fraser Forster’s pathway to the Premier League.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Former Birmingham City defender Darren Purse believes that the board of the club need to financially back whoever is in charge next season if they want to see the club return to the Premier League.

Tony Pulis embarked on a personal scouting mission to Portugal to assess whether to up the ante for midfield enforcer William Carvalho.

EXPRESS & STAR Signing a left-back will be a priority for Wolves this summer, Paul Lambert has revealed.

THE DAILY ECHO Southampton remain on course for an unwanted Premier League record. Their failure to score against a Hull team with the worst away top flight form in 2016/17 has left Claude Puel’s men having netted just 17 times in 16 home league games.

HULL DAILY MAIL Hull’s Marco Silva is a managerial target for FC Porto this summer, according to the Portuguese press.

LEICESTER MERCURY MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson says he is going to tell Leicester City that on-loan midfielder Harvey Barnes has been “terrible” – just to make sure the Premier League champions do not want him back.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Jefferson Montero is set to undergo a scan to determine whether he will miss the rest of Swansea City’s survival fight after suffering yet another hamstring injury.

FULHAM CHRONICLE Chris Martin’s loan deal will allow him to play in Fulham’s play-off campaign.

SOUTH LONDON PRESS Charlton boss Karl Robinson is keen on a deal for Milton Keynes Dons goalkeeper David Martin.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani is to push ahead with plans to buy out Massimo Cellino and take full control at Elland Road after the club’s failure to make the Championship play-offs.

THE PINK UN Norwich City have announced that goalkeeper John Ruddy and centre-back Ryan Bennett are among seven senior players who are being allowed to leave on a free transfer this summer.

EVENING GAZETTE Marten de Roon says the Boro players let Aitor Karanka down – and they have no intention of doing it again with new boss Steve Agnew.

THE BOLTON NEWS Phil Parkinson hopes Bolton’s promotion to the Championship is “just the start” of a complete recovery for the club.

THE STAR Daniel Lafferty believes Sheffield United have the potential to challenge for honours every season after being crowned League One champions.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Adam Smith is convinced “great striker” Jermain Defoe would “thrive” with Cherries and has already tried to persuade his former Tottenham team-mate to join him at Vitality Stadium.

EVENING TIMES Kris Boyd fears Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha will have his hands tied this summer as he bids to overhaul his Ibrox squad.

Scott Sinclair has sent out a clear indication that he intends to spend the best years of his career at Celtic.

