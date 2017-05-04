Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Tottenham are ready to consider offers in excess of £35m for unsettled defender Kyle Walker.

Walter Mazzarri is planning to undertake an intensive English course after completing his first season as Watford manager.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Real Madrid star Toni Kroos and Monaco’s Fabinho are at the top of Jose Mourinho’s summer wishlist, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola has added Jack Butland to the list of goalkeepers he is considering this summer.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool transfer target Ryan Sessegnon has been tipped to remain at Fulham this summer.

The Reds will demand a fee of around £4m for defender Andre Wisdom this summer.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Rafael Benítez will meet Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley next week to discuss how to move forward following the club's return to the Premier League and is likely to be offered a transfer budget of around £70m, according to reports.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman admits he would be open to a return to Scottish football, as he looks to emulate Fraser Forster’s pathway to the Premier League.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Sunderland legend Micky Gray wants Sunderland to target Chris Coleman as their next manager.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Diego Fabbrini says he is more focused on helping Spezia Calcio reach the Serie B play-offs than his own future.

Birmingham City have been handed a major boost ahead of their final day showdown with Bristol City following the news Che Adams’ red card has been overturned.

Birmingham City are being linked with a possible move for Oxford United defender Chey Dunkley.

EXPRESS & STAR Paul Lambert says 23 is his ideal Wolves squad size – paving the way for a mass clearout this summer.

HULL DAILY MAIL Hull want to sign Andrea Ranocchia permanently in summer but won’t do so for less than £8.4m, according to the Italian press.

LEICESTER MERCURY Leicester City are interested in Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

WEST LONDON SPORT Brentford have announced they are releasing Alan McCormack at the end of the season.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Toumani Diagouraga has returned to Leeds United after a groin strain cut short his loan at Ipswich Town.

NOTTINGHAM POST Port Vale are keen to re-sign Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker on loan next season.

Mark Warburton is convinced the younger members of Nottingham Forest’s squad have the mental strength to cope with the pressure of their relegation showdown.

EVENING GAZETTE Marten de Roon says the Boro players let Aitor Karanka down – and they have no intention of doing it again with new boss Steve Agnew.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Former Derby County midfielder Morten Bisgaard has landed a new role as assistant coach of Denmark’s U17 national team.

IPSWICH STAR Andre Dozzell is targeting a breakthrough campaign at Ipswich Town next season, according to his dad, legendary Blues midfielder, Jason.

