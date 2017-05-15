Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Man Utd may make a swoop for Real Madrid defender Pepe this summer, according to reports in the Spanish media, although the Portugal international will only join a club in the Champions League next season.

Jose Mourinho needs to play David de Gea in the Europa League final to prevent the Spaniard moving to Real Madrid this summer.

Man City are prepared to sell striker Kelechi Iheanacho this summer for £20m, say reports.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber on a free when his contract in Bavaria expires at the end of June, according to reports.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Alexis Sanchez would be “welcome” at Paris Saint-Germain should the Arsenal forward opt to join the Ligue 1 club this summer, according to Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool will extend Allan Rodrigues de Souza’s loan spell at Hertha for another season – as long as the Bundesliga side qualify for the Europa League group stage.

Liverpool will confirm the signing of Hull left-back Andrew Robertson when the summer transfer window opens, according to reports in the British press.

Everton are interested in Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, say reports.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Midfielder Seb Larsson says now is not the right time to discuss his future at Sunderland.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Tony Pulis says West Brom could pull out of a deal for Leeds left-back Charlie Taylor over fears the Baggies could end up paying over the odds at a tribunal.

EXPRESS & STAR Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Wolves.

THE SENTINEL Stoke’s hierarchy have no plans to replace boss Mark Hughes this summer.

HULL DAILY MAIL Former Hull defender Sam Ricketts says the club may have a difficult job in keeping hold of Marco Silva this summer.

Marco Silva has refused to be drawn on his future as Hull manager in the wake of relegation from the Premier League as he prepares to hold talks with vice-chairman Ehab Allam this week.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Tony Mowbray will ask Venky’s not to sell all of Blackburn’ star players this summer as he plans to meet with the club’s Indian owners.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Steve Cook says it would be “brilliant” for Bournemouth to sign John Terry, but warned any new players they will face a “fight for their shirt”.

LEICESTER MERCURY Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare said he will make Riyad Mahrez feel the love to convince him to stay at the King Power.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Pontus Jansson’s pending transfer to Leeds is the subject of a FIFA investigation amid a dispute over the timing of payments owed to Torino.

NOTTINGHAM POST Mark Warburton is understood to be monitoring Rangers wide man Barrie McKay, who has only 12 months left to run on his contract at Ibrox.

THE PINK UN Brighton are interested in Norwich centre-back Ryan Bennett, according to reports.

EVENING GAZETTE Middlesbrough chief scout Victor Orta is set to leave the Riverside at the end of the season.

THE BOLTON NEWS Bolton expect to welcome Ben Amos back to pre-season training before making a decision on his long-term future.

IPSWICH STAR Ipswich will face competition from Burton for striker target Cauley Woodrow, according to reports.

THE STAR Sheffield United hope to complete the signing of Enda Stevens this week following a fresh round of talks with the Portsmouth defender and his representative.

