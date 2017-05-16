Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool are lining up a €20m bid for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Ronald Koeman want to sign West Ham playmaker Manuel Lanzini this summer, say reports in the English press.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Man Utd have reportedly secured the signing of Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez – and the move may be confirmed this weekend.

Pep Guardiola has made a personal phone call to Milan ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to try and lure the youngster to Man City this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Real Betis are in talks with Man City about signing Spain forward Nolito, according to reports.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Inter accept it will be virtually impossible to lure Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to San Siro next season.

Oscar says he would be delighted if his former Chelsea team-mate Diego Costa joined him in China this summer.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is believed to have given the green light for the newly promoted Premier League club to turn Christian Atsu’s loan deal into a permanent move from Chelsea.

SUNDERLAND ECHO David Moyes says teams interested in buying any of Sunderland’s star players are unlikely to have been impressed with what they saw in the weekend defeat to Swansea.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL West Bromwich are keeping close tabs on Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Christopher Samba may become Harry Redknapp’s first signing as Birmingham manager.

THE SENTINEL Stoke chairman Peter Coates has offered his backing to under-pressure manager Mark Hughes.

HULL DAILY MAIL Southampton manager Claude Puel has dismissed recent stories linking Hull boss Marco Silva with his job at St Mary’s.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Sean Dyche is adamant Burnley fans will see a different Robbie Brady next season once the club record signing has benefited from a pre-season with the Clarets.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Eddie Howe thinks keeping hold of the Bournemouth squad will be the Cherries’ “biggest challenge” of the summer.

The Bournemouth boss has also confirmed he will hold talks with striker Lewis Grabban at the end of the season about “where we take our relationship”.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Paul Clement will sit down with Swansea’s American owners to plan the summer ahead, which he hopes will include keeping hold of star duo Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente.

GET WEST LONDON QPR manager Ian Holloway wants “three or four” new players for next season.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Derby boss Gary Rowett is not against dipping into the loan market this summer, but only if the right type of player became available.

Aston Villa and Wolves are reportedly eyeing up moves for Barnsley’s Marley Watkins, although Norwich City are believed to be the front runners for his signature.

NOTTINGHAM POST Lica’s move from Nottingham Forest to Estoril is now in doubt due to the midfielder’s wage demands.

Notts County are understood to be the favourites to land Lincoln wide man Terry Hawkridge.

EVENING GAZETTE Former Man Utd winger Ryan Giggs would be “very keen” on becoming the next ‘Boro boss, says one-time Red Devils assistant manager Rene Meulensteen.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE Ex-Blackpool boss Neil McDonald has been linked with the vacant managerial position Limerick.

IPSWICH STAR Norwich have jumped ahead of rivals Ipswich in the race to sign Marley Watkins on a free this summer, according to reports.

THE STAR Nathan Thomas has revealed that even interest from home-town club Middlesbrough would not have stopped him from joining League One champions Sheffield United.

