Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LEICESTER MERCURY Leicester have received no offers for their best players, boss Craig Shakespeare has confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Foxes will offer a higher salary to Hull defender Harry Maguire in order to beat Spurs to the in-demand player’s signature.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool will have to compete with RB Leipzig for the signature of Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke, according to reports in the British press.

Everton are planning moves for Arsenal duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott, while the Toffees have also slapped a £50m price tag on Ross Barkley’s head.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Arsene Wenger was full of praise for Sunderland ‘keeper Jordan Pickford after his impressive display at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Man City full-back Pablo Zabaleta would be “absolutely perfect” for West Ham if the Argentine decides to join the east London club this summer, according to former Hammer Sir Trevor Brooking.

Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembele could play for any of the top teams in the world, says the club’s former manager Martin Jol.

Spurs right-back Kyle Walker appears to have played his last game for the north Londoners.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Sergio Aguero’s Man City future may be determined by how much he wants to be involved with Argentina on the road to next year’s World Cup.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could join Man Utd this summer.

Man Utd are the “clear favourites” to re-sign Burnley centre-back Michael Keane for £25m in the summer, say reports in the British press.

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho will hand midfielder Michael Carrick a contract extension to remain at Old Trafford next season, according to reports.

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Benjamin Henrichs, who has been linked with a move to Man City of late, has signed a new deal with the Bundesliga club.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle are interested in signing Man City midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is currently on loan at Huddersfield, according to reports in Australia.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has ruled out an end-of-season move for Sunderland No 1 Jordan Pickford.

Dwight Yorke has expressed an interest in the Sunderland manager’s job should David Moyes leave the Stadium of Light this summer.

Sunderland may price Jeremain Lens out of move back to the Netherlands, according to reports in the winger’s homeland.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Aston Villa are one of a number of clubs who have bid for Man City midfielder Aaron Mooy, according to reports in Australia.

THE DAILY ECHO Southampton manager Claude Puel’s future at St Mary’s will be decided by an internal end-of season-review.

HULL DAILY MAIL Leicester are the latest team to be linked with a summer move for Hull centre-back Harry Maguire, according to reports in the British press.

Hull City are resigned to losing central defender Harry Maguire and left-back Andy Robertson when the transfer window reopens for business.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Burnley boss Sean Dyche expects this summer to be a “big challenge” for Burnley as he looks to strengthen his squad.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Bournemouth defender Steve Cook says he is flattered by interest from rival Premier League clubs, but he intends to remain with the south coast club for “years to come”.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Swansea manager Paul Clement is set to make an end-of-season move for Chelsea captain John Terry.

Cardiff may miss out on Marley Watkins, according to reports, with Norwich set to land the Barnsley star instead this summer.

GET WEST LONDON Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic says he expects all his star men to remain at Craven Cottage next season.

Meanwhile, the Cottagers will also wait to make a decision on whether they try and sign loan players Lucas Piazon, Tomas Kalas and Chris Martin on permanent deals.

QPR striker Jamie Mackie is in talks with QPR about extending his stay at Loftus Road.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Leeds forward Marcus Antonsson says he wants to stay at Elland Road next season.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Derby are just one of a number of clubs interested in signing Man City midfielder Aaron Mooy.

THE PINK UN David Wagner will leave Huddersfield if the club fail to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

EVENING GAZETTE Former Boro boss Aitor Karanka is on Wolves’ managerial radar, with the Championship club understood to be considering parting company with current coach Paul Lambert.

WIGAN EVENING POST Stephen Warnock will leave Wigan at the end of the month.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE On-loan Blackpool midfielder Jordan Flores has been handed a new contract by parent club Wigan.

