Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Manchester United are considering Benfica goalkeeper Ederson as a possible replacement for Real Madrid target David de Gea.

Jack Butland says it has been “a really positive” thing to be linked with a summer move to Manchester City.

Arsenal are set to launch a transfer raid for £20m-rated Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, who has been likened to Paul Pogba.

Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has joined Michy Batshuayi and Jermain Defoe on West Ham’s summer transfer wish-list.

Defoe is seeking to capitalise on his free transfer status by demanding £100,000-a-week and a £6m signing-on fee to leave Sunderland.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon remains Liverpool’s top left-back target this summer.

Everton transfer target Gylfi Sigurdsson “expects to stay” at Swansea.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Tony Pulis is expected to press the case to sign John Terry when he meets West Brom’s owners next week.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle are understood to have offered young striker Tom Heardman a new deal.

EXPRESS & STAR Wolves have sounded out the availability of Hull boss Marco Silva.

THE SENTINEL A number of top clubs are keeping tabs on Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland.

HULL DAILY MAIL Hull City will be without key trio Harry Maguire, Abel Hernandez and Evandro for the visit of Tottenham on Sunday.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Jason Lowe is one of six first-team players released by Blackburn following relegation to League One.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Eddie Howe admits he is facing a delicate financial balancing act as Bournemouth prepare for the summer transfer window.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Craig Noone is set to leave Cardiff City following end of season talks with manager Neil Warnock.

Cardiff are eyeing a move for Preston full-back Greg Cunningham.

GET WEST LONDON Fulham will wait to make a decision over whether they try to sign loan players Lucas Piazon, Tomas Kalas and Chris Martin.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Derby have been linked with a move for Wolves defender Dominic Iorfa.

NOTTINGHAM POST Derby County have placed a £10m asking price on former Nottingham winger Thomas Ince amid speculation he could leave.

EVENING GAZETTE Jordan Rhodes’ £10m permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough will still happen this summer despite Wednesday’s play-off defeat to Huddersfield.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE Former Blackpool manager Neil McDonald has been appointed the new boss of Irish side Limerick FC.

IPSWICH STAR Ipswich target Danny Ward has had his Rotherham contract extended by a year, pushing up his potential value in the transfer market.

THE STAR Chris Wilder is not prepared to loan players from teams that make demands on playing time.

