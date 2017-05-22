Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Chelsea will step up their bid to sign Romelu Lukaku next month after making the Belgium striker their first-choice target ahead of Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea have received a further boost in their pursuit of Tiemoue Bakayoko after the Monaco midfielder ruled out a move to Paris St Germain.

Christian Benteke is trying to persuade Mamadou Sakho to stay at Crystal Palace.

Mauricio Pochettino has vowed to “improve” Tottenham ahead of next season after recording the club’s best top-flight finish since 1963.

Patrick Roberts has the quality to make it at Manchester City – and is a better option than Raheem Sterling , according to John Collins.

Josh Harrop is expected to sign a new Manchester United contract after his goalscoring debut against Crystal Palace.

Wayne Rooney is due to address his Manchester United future after the Europa League final.

Pep Guardiola will not leave his Manchester City players out of contract waiting for too much longer.

Yaya Toure wants to end his career at Manchester City…and say a proper farewell to the fans with a trophy.

Two Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Man City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Daniel Sturridge has dropped the biggest hint yet he wants to stay at Liverpool next season.

Everton target Sandro Ramirez wants to stay in Spain and join Atletico Madrid this summer.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL The bookies have sensationally linked Troy Deeney with a move to Birmingham City.

Robbie Keane has emerged as a potential transfer target for Harry Redknapp at Birmingham City.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle are looking to add anywhere between seven and 12 players to their squad, including Michy Batshuayi.

EXPRESS & STAR Richard Stearman has said goodbye to Wolves after eight years at the club and declared: “I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Aston Villa are confident of netting significant fees for Jordan Amavi and Jordan Veretout this summer with increasing interest from clubs on the continent helping to drive up the price.

NOTTINGHAM POST Welsh midfielder David Vaughan is the latest Nottingham Forest star to commit his future to the club.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Stoke boss Mark Hughes wants to keep former Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant, who has been linked with Crystal Palace, Watford and Brighton.

Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Brighton have reportedly joined the race to sign £10-rated Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy.

THE DAILY ECHO Claude Puel insists Saints will look at the season as a whole rather than just the final few games as they plan the way ahead.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Fernando Llorente has followed in Gylfi Sigurdsson’s footsteps by insisting he is happy to remain at Swansea City next season.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Tyrone Mings faces disciplinary action after the Bournemouth defender was spotted on a night out in Dublin.

Eddie Howe guided Cherries to their highest finishing position in club history – and then conceded it had looked “a long way off a couple of months ago”.

THE STAR Glenn Loovens has given his full backing to Carlos Carvalhal and hopes he will remain at Sheffield Wednesday.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray will fly out to India tomorrow to meet ‎the club’s owners to discuss his future at Ewood Park.

LEICESTER MERCURY Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says the City squad needs strengthening this summer, whoever is in charge.

Leicester City will be on alert after former transfer target Francesco Acerbi announced he was leaving Italian club Sassuolo.

