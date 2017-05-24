Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United are interested in signing Andros Townsend this summer – six months after coming close to bringing him back to Tyneside in January.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Antoine Griezmann has given the clearest indication he could join Manchester United – even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Kelechi Iheanacho expects to be a Manchester City player when next season kicks off.

Manchester City are ready to sign Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker in a £100m double swoop.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Martin Keown has claimed Alexis Sanchez as “difficult to manage” and “very demanding” at Arsenal.

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian have played down their interest in recruiting Chelsea striker Diego Costa this summer, insisting they do not want be forced into making “overpriced signings”.

Emmanuel Petit believes his former club Arsenal are “in danger of having a loser image” after their recent struggles.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Ronald Koeman will have his mobile phone “close to me” during his post-season holiday as he plots a busy summer transfer window.

Joel Robles admits his Everton future is “not very clear” and he has “doubts”.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Tony Pulis reckons James Morrison has not been unsettled by a shortage of starts in the latter stages of the season.

Harry Redknapp has revealed Kevin Bond will be his No 2 at Birmingham City next season.

EXPRESS & STAR Fosun are planning to speak to Portuguese boss Nuno Espirito Santo, it is believed, as the Wolves managerial search hots up.

Tony Pulis has admitted Albion may have to spend big this summer just to stand still in next season’s Premier League.

THE DAILY ECHO Wayne Shaw will be calling on some of his old Saints buddies to help him make a success of his new role at AFC Totton.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Tony Mowbray is confident he will be able to keep the core of his current Blackburn Rovers squad together to launch an immediate push for promotion.

Adam Henley is attracting interest from clubs in the Championship and MLS after being released by Rovers.

LEICESTER MERCURY Leicester City’s players will respect the owners’ decision over the future of manager Craig Shakespeare, defender Danny Simpson has said.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Galatasaray are ready to hand Bafetimbi Gomis his chance of a permanent Swansea City exit – with the Liberty club unlikely to stand in his way.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Andrea Radrizzani has completed his takeover of Leeds United, ending Massimo Cellino’s association with the Elland Road club.

NOTTINGHAM POST Notts County are fighting to sign Jorge Grant on a permanent deal from Nottingham Forest who have offered the talented midfielder a new three-year contract.

THE STAR A decision on the future of Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal could be made shortly.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Harry Redknapp – the man who launched Jermain Defoe’s career – believes the prolific striker would be a perfect fit for the Cherries.

