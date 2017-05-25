Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Willian has handed Chelsea a major boost by confirming he is not seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy offered a relaxed assessment of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s future, insisting the Spurs boss is not going anywhere.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Patrick Roberts admits it will be hard for him to stay at Celtic – even though 'no one from Manchester City has been in touch'.

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has revealed he would like to return to Argentina to play for Racing Club again one day – having previously turned down Boca Juniors.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool have no plans to sign a goalkeeper this summer – despite speculation linking them with Iker Casillas.

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Celtic for exciting young winger Harry Wilson.

Daniel Sturridge’s Liverpool future remains uncertain as the striker was ruled out of England’s June internationals.

Newcastle will test Everton’s resolve to keep James McCarthy at the club this summer with a £20m bid, according to reports.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United have been given permission to talk to Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham with a view of taking him on loan next season.

Newcastle United are set to kick on with their summer spending and a launch a sensational £39m bid for Sporting’s William Carvalho – according to reports.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Birmingham City are feeling the Harry Redknapp effect at the ticket office with bumper season ticket sales.

Gianfranco Zola has reportedly applied to fill the vacancy at Ligue 1 side St Etienne.

EXPRESS & STAR Former Wolves man Andy Thompson believes the current uncertainty at Wolves is unsettling for the club.

THE DAILY ECHO Cuco Martina has held talks with Everton over a move to Goodison Park on a free transfer, according to national newspapers

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Joey Barton has admitted making a comeback from his 18-month ban for betting offences is going to be ‘really difficult’, but he hasn’t yet given up hope of a return to English football.

Adam Henley is attracting interest from clubs in the Championship and MLS after being released by Rovers.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Chris Coleman has insisted he’s not considering his Wales position after links to the Crystal Palace job, saying: “My future is Serbia and that’s it.”

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Ronaldo Vieira has committed his long-term future to Leeds United by signing a new four-year contract.

Garry Monk remains committed to contract talks with Leeds United despite fresh suggestions that Middlesbrough and Norwich City have shortlisted him for their managerial vacancies.

NOTTINGHAM POST Notts County are fighting to sign Jorge Grant on a permanent deal from Nottingham Forest who have offered the talented midfielder a new three-year contract.

Hildeberto Pereira may have left Nottingham Forest before the end of the season, but it seems he still retains affection for the Reds.

THE STAR Wednesday’s stars pleaded with head coach Carlos Carvalhal to extend his Hillsborough stay.

Barnsley captain Marc Roberts is the subject of serious interest from Championship rivals Aston Villa, it has been reported.

WEST LONDON SPORT QPR are considering an improved offer from Everton for youngster Josh Bowler.

Brentford have signed goalkeeper Luke Daniels on a Bosman free transfer.

