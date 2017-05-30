Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who Manchester United were looking at last summer, could leave the Parc des Princes, according to reports.

England manager Gareth Southgate has told Wayne Rooney he will only save his Three Lions career if he is playing regularly for a club side next season.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has promised to sign the best players in the world this summer.

And the City chairman has also confirmed that Sergio Aguero will be staying at the Etihad next season.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is prioritising a place in Spain's World Cup squad as he ponders his future at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Gary Cahill has told Chelsea’s rivals that they will have no problem luring top players to Stamford Bridge next season.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko does not want Spurs to block a move away from White Hart Lane this summer.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool have joined the race for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy, says L’Equipe.

The Reds are also set to win the race to sign out-of-contract Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke for £3m this summer.

Everton want to land former Watford loanee M’Baye Niang after the Frenchman revealed he would not be joining the Hornets on a permanent deal next season.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle are interested in Porto left-back Miguel Layun, according to reports in Portugal.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is a contender to replace David Moyes as Sunderland manager.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Aston Villa are lining up an end-of-season move for defender Alex Bruce, who was recently released by Hull and is also son of manager Steve.

THE DAILY ECHO Midfielder Oriol Romeu says Southampton must “accept” that more star players could leave the south coast club this summer.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Burnley boss Sean Dyche claims his phone will always be on this summer as he tries to add to his squad at Turf Moor.

Tony Mowbray has revealed there are “critical” areas of the side that Blackburn must look to strengthen this summer.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling says he felt “hard done by” at times last season, but the player also admits he is keen to stay at the club next season.

LEICESTER MERCURY Craig Shakespeare is adamant midfielder Matty James will be given more chances to feature for the Leicester first team next season.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Cardiff City are insistent coach Neil Warnock will not be joining Sunderland, despite recent reports linking the Bluebirds boss with the vacant managerial role at the Stadium of Light.

GET WEST LONDON Bristol City are interested in signing Fulham ‘keeper Marcus Bettinelli this summer.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Sporting Lisbon winger Hadi Sacko may be about to join Leeds on a permanent deal after playing for the Championship club on loan last season.

DERBY TELEGRAPH On-loan Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy says he does not know where he will be playing next season, with Derby having been linked with a move for the Man City player.

EVENING GAZETTE Garry Monk and Nigel Pearson are the two favourites to become the next Middlesbrough manager.

THE BOLTON NEWS Bolton boss Phil Parkinson is lining up moves for out-of-contract Bradford right-backs Tony McMahon and Stephen Darby.

THE STAR Bolton and Millwall have joined Sheffield United in the race to sign Southend midfielder Ryan Leonard.

