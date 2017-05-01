Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Laurent Koscielny is being chased by Ligue 1 side Marseille as well as Premier League rivals Manchester City.

James Rodriguez will join Manchester United in part exchange for David De Gea, according to reports in Spain.

Brighton boss boss Chris Hughton will make a loan move for Chelsea goal machine Tammy Abraham, who has spent the season with Bristol City.

Antoine Griezmann will become Atletico Madrid’s highest paid player – and have his £84m buy-our clause increased – if he signs a new deal to scare off Man Utd.

Pep Guardiola is prepared to offer striker Kelechi Iheanacho to Borussia Dortmund in any deal in their pursuit to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Everton are jumping the queue for promising Nigerian Henry Onyekuru – and plan to beat their rivals to his £7m signature.

Romelu Lukaku will snub Jose Mourinho to realise his dream of returning to Chelsea.

Yaya Toure could be offered one more year in a shock change of heart by Pep Guardiola. Manchester United are trying to jump to the front of the queue of top clubs chasing Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham are also said to be interested.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero faces tests on Monday that could confirm whether he will miss the rest of the season. Chelsea are continuing to lead the chase for Tiemoue Bakayoko despite increasing competition for the Monaco midfielder.

Liverpool will place a £40m valuation on striker Daniel Sturridge if the 27-year-old England international indicates he would like to leave Anfield this summer.

Stoke striker Saido Berahino has vowed to cut short his summer holiday while admitting his weight is down to family genes. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to spend £80m on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi and Monaco’s Bernardo Silva, while goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been offered a chance to join Inter Milan this summer. Manchester City have reportedly tabled an offer to sign Real Madrid star Keylor Navas.

