Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Arsenal are ready to battle Chelsea and Manchester United for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, who is seen as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

Chelsea’s Diego Costa and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez are wanted by Atletico Madrid if Antoine Griezmann leaves.

Gareth Bale will have a fitness test on his torn calf 48 hours before Real Madrid’s Champions League final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Bournemouth defender Adam Smith and sent a scout to watch him play in the 2-2 draw with Stoke last Saturday.

Local residents are fighting plans to allow around-the-clock work to be carried out on Tottenham’s new stadium.

Burnley may cash in on striker Andre Gray, who has one year left on his current deal and could demand much more than his current £30,000-per-week if he were to agree a new contract.

Galatasaray are keen to sign Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck.

Arsene Wenger will continue to have the final say on transfers if he stays at Arsenal, despite the club’s plans to appoint a director of football.

England are lining up a third friendly against Germany in just over a year as part of an FA agreement with the German federation.

Promoted Brighton are plotting an ambitious move for Liverpool’s midfield stalwart Lucas Leiva.

Craig Shakespeare wants his Leicester stars to stay, irrespective of any verbal gentlemen’s agreements they may have with the club. Riyad Mahrez, Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy are all set to be in demand again this summer.

West Brom hope to agree a compensation fee with Leeds for Charlie Taylor rather than go to a tribunal. Baggies boss Tony Pulis has confirmed his interest in Taylor, who is out of contract at Elland Road, and is prepared to offer between £3m and £5m for the left-back.

Jesus Navas has been offered a new deal to stay at Manchester City after impressive recent performances, while Yaya Toure’s agent has urged City fans to show his client some love by bringing cakes along to their game against Leicester at the Etihad on Saturday.

Middlesbrough defender George Friend has hinted that dressing room bust-ups may have contributed to their relegation from the Premier League.

Chelsea want to bring Germany U17 star Jann-Fiete Arp to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues have been keeping tabs on the Hamburg forward for over six months.

Harry Redknapp has backed Birmingham’s £2m deal for West Brom loan star Craig Gardner.

Claude Puel’s days at Southampton look numbered – with Hull boss Marco Silva already approached about replacing the under-fire Frenchman.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will use a league and cup double to boost his chances of securing a lucrative new deal, if they can win both pieces of silverware they are chasing.

Paul Lambert’s future as Wolves boss in the balance, with the Scotsman ready to step aside if he is not guaranteed to be in charge of the club’s transfer dealings.

Chelsea’s players will receive a £5m bonus to be split among the squad if they seal the Premier League title against West Brom on Friday night.

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Southampton star Oriol Romeu.

Atletico Madrid are weighing up a summer move for Leicester and England striker Jamie Vardy.

Leicester interim boss Craig Shakespeare has revealed they could again smash their transfer record in the summer, having done so three times last year, including a club-record £28m on Islam Slimani.

