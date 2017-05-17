Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Chelsea are ready to join the battle for £40m Tottenham defender Kyle Walker.

France striker Alexandre Lacazette has been given the green light to leave Lyon – but he is ready to snub Arsenal for Atletico Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offered a staggering £824,000-per-week deal to join Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.

Leicester will bid for Hull centre-back Harry Maguire, amid strong interest from promoted Newcastle in their captain Wes Morgan.

Southampton, Everton and Newcastle are battling to bring Montpellier winger Ryad Boudebouz to the Premier League.

Everton appeared to drop a big hint over Ross Barkley’s future by having him play a big role in the official launch of next season’s kit on Wednesday night.

Manchester City flop Nolito is on the verge of a return to La Liga with Real Betis.

Manchester United will miss out on a staggering £50m if they fail to beat Ajax in the Europa League final.

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is not on the verge of signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, despite reports in Spain and Colombia claiming he has agreed personal terms.

Alan Pardew could be about to return to management with Sheffield Wednesday – even if the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Manchester United will offer Paris Saint-Germain £60m for Marquinhos – to keep him out of the grasp of Barcelona.

Paris St Germain will slug it out with Chelsea and Manchester United for Santos star Thiago Maia.

Arsene Wenger wants Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and the forward is prepared to quit Stamford Bridge if he is not in Antonio Conte’s first-team squad next season.

Manchester United are set to re-sign Michael Keane from Burnley in a £25m deal this summer – two years after selling him for £23m less.

RB Leipzig are keen on signing Man City’s Jadon Sancho and Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke.

David de Gea may have played his last game for Man United after Jose Mourinho indicated that Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira will be in goal for the club’s remaining games this season.

Arsene Wenger announced he’s staying at Arsenal next season – while in transfer talks with Sead Kolasinac.

Arsenal reportedly want Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who has netted 23 Championship goals with Bristol City this season.

Everton have placed a £50m price tag on Ross Barkley as they continue to wait on the midfielder’s future.

Claude Puel is receiving no reassurances about his Southampton future ahead of an end-of-season review next week.

The Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has bought the Belgian second-flight club Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Michael Carrick is close to agreeing a one-year contract extension with Manchester United after holding encouraging talks with the executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will demand a loan move away from Chelsea after growing disillusioned with the limited opportunities he has been given by Antonio Conte this season.

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says Barrie McKay’s Ibrox future will be sorted this week.

West Brom had Celtic and Scotland star Stuart Armstrong watched in last Friday night’s win at Aberdeen.

