Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Jose Mourinho is seeking a £35m reunion with Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both made enquiries for Chelsea target and Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Everton have been dealt a blow after being told to forget about signing Anderlecht midfield prodigy Leander Dendoncker.

The Blues are also reeling at the £30m price-tag on keeper Jordan Pickford and will now target Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel.

Manchester United are after Portuguese teen Pedro Neto – after deciding against signing him last year.

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for striker Michy Batshuayi.

Everton have vowed to only listen to offers of £100m for Romelu Lukaku.

Tottenham are ready to offer £12m for Fulham teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon and have also joined a seven-way scrap for Manchester City’s Nigerian attacker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Southampton are ready to smash their transfer record to sign £25m-rated Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic snubbed a new multi-million pound Manchester United deal before getting injured.

Wolves are ready to make an official move for Jose Couceiro to become their next boss – with Paul Lambert’s days numbered.

Swansea have joined the race for Anderlecht centre-back Kara Mbodji.

Manchester United’s plan to offer Jose Mourinho a new contract hinges on him taking them back into the Champions League.

Tottenham are prepared to sell Chelsea and Manchester City target Kyle Walker – but want £40m for him.

Newcastle are eyeing a double swoop for Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Pires and Andre Gray – but face competition from Tottenham for the Burnley man.

David Moyes is on the brink of quitting Sunderland after losing the dressing room.

Tottenham are planning to ditch £11m French flop Georges-Kevin N’Koudou.

Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero is hoping Pep Guardiola will reward his patience with a new contract.

Bournemouth are preparing a £40m bid for Chelsea duo Asmir Begovic and Nathan Ake.

Daley Blind wants to stay at Old Trafford despite Manchester United’s silence over a new deal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is closing in on a £12m deal for Leicester’s Demarai Gray.

Manchester City are front-runners for Monaco defender Fabinho and have also been linked with Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Chelsea are eyeing 20-year-old Russian attacking midfielder Aleksandr Golovin to supplement their title-winning squad.

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed Chelsea loanee Andreas Christensen is leaving the club.

Zinedine Zidane has asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is reportedly a target for Manchester United.

Arsenal chiefs are divided over whether Arsene Wenger should stay as manager.

Tottenham have rejected a £50m approach for Eric Dier.

Manchester City are closing in on a £35m deal for Monaco midfielder Fabinho.

Manchester rivals United and City are fighting it out for Benfica right-back Semedo.

Chelsea will collect the Premier League trophy this afternoon but they are struggling to keep hold of manager Antonio Conte.

Neymar is set to spark a £100m tussle between Manchester United and City after his father urged him to quit Barcelona for the Premier League.

Roberto Mancini last night put West Ham on alert after admitting that he is ready to end his year-long break from the game.

Watford were forced into sacking Walter Mazzarri after a dressing-room revolt allegedly saw some players threaten a pre-season strike.

Jose Mouriniho could use Luke Shaw as bait to snatch Kyle Walker from under the noses of arch rivals Manchester City.

Manchester City are interested in signing Kasper Schmeichel – and are prepared to offer Joe Hart to Leicester as part of any deal for the Denmark international.

Arsene Wenger expects to stay on at Arsenal, having told associates a new deal for him will be announced after the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

