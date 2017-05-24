Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Manchester City players are convinced Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker are arriving at the Etihad in a £100m blockbuster double swoop.

West Ham are bracing themselves for a summer fight with Marseille for another of their top stars – £20m record-signing Andre Ayew.

Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian have distanced themselves from a £75m move for Diego Costa, saying there has been no contact with the Chelsea hitman since the turn of the year.

Eddie Howe risks a backlash and a raft of new wage demands from Bournemouth stars over Jermain Defoe’s £19.5m contract.

Premier League new boys Brighton are plotting a move for Hertha Berlin’s Japan international midfielder Genki Haraguchi.

Championship side Queens Park Rangers are battling to hold onto teenage midfielder Josh Bowler, with Everton trying to sign him.

France full-back Bacary Sagna claims he is in the dark about his future, with his Manchester City contract set to expire next month.

Liverpool are among the clubs in talks to sign Porto’s former Real Madrid and Spain keeper Iker Casillas on a summer Bosman, according to a Spanish media report.

Kevin Phillips is desperate to kick off his managerial career at Sunderland.

Arsene Wenger is blaming the uncertainty around his own future on the club rather than himself.

Marco Silva is quitting Hull City to return home to Portugal to manage Porto.

Marcus Rashford is set to see a £10,000-a-week pay rise on his Manchester United contract this summer.

Antonio Conte is fighting to keep Diego Costa at Chelsea.

Nigel Pearson could find himself at the centre of a North-East tug of war between Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

David Moyes is interested in returning to work as manager of Scotland – should Gordon Strachan be sacked.

Garry Monk is ready to pledge his long-term future to Leeds ahead of making Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths his first summer signing.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has described reports linking him with Barcelona as “flattering” but insists he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook believes Jermain Defoe will be the first of many big-name signings for the club.

Lyon have opened discussions with Chelsea’s Bertrand Traore’s representatives over a transfer this summer, according to reports.

Former Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby is set to be released by Marseille next month after two injury-hit seasons with the French side.

West Ham United have made a £120,000 bid for Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is set to sign a new contract to stay at Stamford Bridge after Saturday’s FA Cup final.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic will see out the final year of his contract – and has been promised three new signings.

Craig Shakespeare has flown to France for talks with Leicester City’s owners as he closes in on the job as manager.

Daniel Sturridge is a doubt for England’s World Cup Qualifier with Scotland as he continues to struggle with a hip problem.

Manchester United players are said to be “110 per cent” in favour of playing their Europa League final against Ajax after manager Jose Mourinho urged his players to “do it for the city, do it for the kids”, when speaking to his squad on a sombre day that started with a minute’s silence ahead of training on Tuesday.

Rangers have launched an end-of-season fire sale in an attempt to gut their first-team squad.

