Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Liverpool have offered Gael Clichy a two-year contract and hope to land him on a free transfer.

Chelsea want to sign PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to replace Asmir Begovic.

Huddersfield have joined the race to sign impending free agent Fraizer Campbell.

Manchester United are swooping for Spanish starlet Roberto Gonzalez from Real Betis.

Arsenal will confirm Arsene Wenger’s new two-year contract on Wednesday and hand him £150m-plus to spend.

AC Milan’s Carlos Bacca, Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar and Malaga duo Pablo Fornals and Sandro Ramirez are on Wenger’s wish list.

Jurgen Klopp is hoping Liverpool can pull off a major surprise and land £50m-rated Virgil van Dijk.

Antoine Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave this summer, according to a Spanish media report.

Marco Silva is planning a £15m swoop for Hull stars Kamil Grosicki, Omar Elabdellaoui and Eldin Jakupovic.

Manchester United have issued a firm hands-off warning to Real Madrid over keeper David De Gea.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez wants to be reunited with his former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner wants to sign West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher on a year-long loan.

Arsenal Ladies striker Danielle Carter is being chased by Manchester City.

Garry Monk and Nigel Pearson will be interviewed this week for the Middlesbrough job.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil want to leave Arsenal despite the stability provided by Arsene Wenger agreeing a new two-year contract.

Manchester United have received encouragement in their bid to sign Antoine Griezmann after the France forward told Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave.

Sheffield United are lining up a loan-to-purchase plan for Celtic midfielder Gary Mackay-Steven.

Cardiff are attempting to take on Celtic for the signature of Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes.

Huddersfield loanee Izzy Brown wants talks with Chelsea to sort out his future.

Manchester United have declined to share their players’ fitness data with the England national team.

Manchester United must meet Antoine Griezmann’s €100m release clause to sign him.

Arsenal are lining up Eddie Howe as Arsene Wenger’s long-term successor.

