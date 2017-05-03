Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to swoop for Cesc Fabregas this summer.

West Ham are pressing ahead with their attempts to sign Rachid Ghezzal from Lyon.

Adam Smith has pleaded with former Tottenham team-mate Jermain Defoe to join him at Bournemouth.

Leicester want Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic to replace Kasper Schmeichel this summer.

Tony Pulis is confident West Brom’s new owners are ready to make a big splash in the summer transfer market.

Thibaut Courtois is heading for a bumper new Chelsea contract as Real Madrid cool their interest in the Belgian.

Chelsea could be facing four years away from Stamford Bridge and a new stadium move-in date as late as 2023.

Pep Guardiola has been handed a huge transfer kitty after Manchester City’s owners backed the manager’s plan to bring in up to eight new players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be allowed to complete his rehabilitation from major knee surgery at Manchester United despite uncertainty over his future at the club.

Everton are reviving their interest in Southampton right back Cuco Martina.

Chris Coleman is set to consider his Wales future if they lose to Serbia.

Jose Mourinho has told David de Gea to keep his focus on Manchester United until the end of the season – then they will talk about his future.

Tottenham have added Bournemouth hot-shot Josh King to their summer transfer short-list.

Kasper Schmeichel has left Leicester’s owners fuming by angling for a move – despite being told he is not for sale.

Ronald Koeman has revealed he is ready to spend big in the summer to solve Everton’s goalscoring problem.

Walter Mazzarri faces an uncertain future at Watford after a disappointing first season at the club.

Bournemouth are planning another raid on Liverpool by launching a £3m move for Ryan Kent.

Galatasaray may offer Wilfried Bony an escape route from the Premier League to Turkey.

Manchester City are locked in a record £110m race for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

David Moyes is close to the end of his Sunderland reign after suffering his first career relegation.

The FA will defy Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho by calling up Marcus Rashford for England U21s this summer.

Cesc Fabregas is at the centre of a £25m transfer battle between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Kyle Walker’s relationship with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is ‘almost untenable’ after he was benched for the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea and Sunday’s derby win over Arsenal.

Paul Clement is set to stay at Swansea – even if they are relegated.

Steve Naismith could be handed a free transfer by Norwich – just 16 months after joining from Everton for £8.5m.

Jesus Navas could earn a surprise new one-year deal at Manchester City.

Manchester City face a battle to sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin with Barcelona eyeing up a move for the Spaniard.

Everton are ready to firm up their interest in Ajax starlet Kasper Dolberg despite Ronald Koeman’s insistence on experience not youth.

West Ham are chasing £10m Brazilian winger Jonathan Cafu.

Arsenal are facing the prospect of missing out on a number of key transfer targets this summer as well as a drop in revenue of up to £45m if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

Slaven Bilic’s future at West Ham United will be determined by how his team performs against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night and Liverpool on Sunday week in the final two home matches of the season.

Sol Campbell will be a notable absentee from the parade of former Tottenham Hotspur players and managers that will take place after the final match at White Hart Lane this month.

