Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Dries Mertens is ready to snub the chance of joining Manchester United in favour of signing a new deal at Napoli.

West Ham have offered Pablo Zabaleta the chance to make a new start away from Manchester City.

Celtic are willing to pay Manchester City £500,000 to loan Patrick Roberts for another season.

Roberto Firmino’s £29m move from Hoffenheim to Liverpool is at the centre of a third-party riddle.

Out-of-contract Barnsley midfielder Marley Watkins is wanted by Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur are not worried about Eric Dier’s head being turned by Manchester United.

Everton are showing interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon, who has impressed following his £12m move from Atalanta.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is plotting a double swoop for Manchester City duo Fernando and Eliaquim Mangala.

Southampton youngster Harrison Reed is ready to consider his future this summer after failing to break into Claude Puel’s plans.

Watford have expressed an interest in signing Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen on loan.

Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart is attracting interest from Sunderland, Stoke and Burnley.

Chelsea are set to bank £3.4m from Juan Cuadrado’s loan success at Juventus.

Arsene Wenger has identified Monaco’s France international midfielder Thomas Lemar as a top midfield target for Arsenal this summer – another clear sign he wants to stay on as manager beyond the expiration of his current contract at the end of the season.

Marseille are interested in Riyad Mahrez, with the 26-year-old Leicester star ready to quit the King Power Stadium this summer.

West Ham, Newcastle and Brighton are interested in Yaya Toure, with the midfielder facing an emotional farewell to Manchester City fans next Tuesday.

West Ham will have to buy Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi outright if they want him.

Watford want to borrow Barcelona’s former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen.

West Brom are eyeing up a move for Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson after Tony Pulis went to Stamford Bridge on Monday night to make a personal check on him.

Liverpool have been told to forget about trying to sign top midfield target Naby Keita this summer, by his RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Crystal Palace have joined the chase for Brighton ‘keeper David Stockdale.

Marseille are ready to try again this summer for Crystal Palace’s France international midfielder Yohan Cabaye after being scared off in January by the Londoners’ £16m valuation.

Antonio Conte has earmarked Dani Alves as a summer signing for Chelsea.

Riyad Mahrez is set to kick-start a £100m exodus at Leicester this summer, with Kasper Schmeichel, Islam Slimani, Ahmed Musa and Leonardo Ulloa also set to move on.

Hector Bellerin’s agent says he received an offer for the Arsenal star but it’s not from Barcelona.

Everton are facing competition from Atletico Madrid for Malaga striker Sandro.

West Ham are confident of landing Michy Batshuayi this summer and also want Barcelona wonderkid Jordi Mboula.

Manchester City are weighing up a surprise swoop for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

Leicester are lining up another raid of the lower leagues with a £400,000 move for Luton defender James Justin.

