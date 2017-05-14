Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Arsene Wenger will stay at Arsenal and is ready to spend £55m on Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Middlesbrough central defender Ben Gibson.

Atletico Madrid will ask Manchester United to pay Jan Oblak’s £85m buy-out clause if they want to sign the goalkeeper.

Chelsea will try to get Ross Barkley from Everton ahead of Tottenham.

Chelsea will offer Antonio Conte a new four-year deal, which will double his wages and see him become the club’s highest-paid manager.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce will not be granted transfer funds and will have to sell players to raise cash to bolster his squad.

Everton have made the first move in their pursuit of Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford by lodging a £10m offer.

Jermain Defoe, who can leave Sunderland on a free this summer, tops former club West Ham’s hit-list of targets.

Manchester United are ready to move for Malmo’s Sweden U21 star Pawel Cibicki.

Rafa Benitez has one more day to exercise a £6.5m option to sign Chelsea’s Christian Atsu on a permanent basis for Newcastle.

Liverpool will announce the signing of Hull defender Andrew Robertson when the transfer window opens.

West Ham have slapped a £30m price-tag on Manuel Lanzini to warn off Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Liverpool have joined Newcastle and Tottenham in showing interest in Hull central defender Harry Maguire.

Liverpool will compete with Italian giants AC Milan for Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez.

Steve Bruce has been asked to plot Aston Villa’s Premier League promotion push on just a £1m budget.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez wants to secure the services of Leicester defender Wes Morgan.

Bournemouth are getting ready to offer £10m for Liverpool’s teenage defender Joe Gomez.

Cheikhou Kouyate has shown his charitable side by handing out cash to car washers. The West Ham midfielder was not even having his vehicle cleaned but decided to give them an unexpected bonus.

Everton have agreed personal terms to sign Malaga striker Sandro, who had been a target for Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Borussia Dortmund want Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who could be one of 12 players to leave the club.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has distanced himself from reports linking him with Barcelona.

Spurs are hoping to rake in £3m per event at their new stadium by hosting eSports.

Manchester United fear revelations about Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s wages could see transfer targets such as Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann make huge wage demands.

Manchester City are ready to outbid Everton for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Antonio Conte will have more input on Chelsea’s recruitment strategy with owner Roman Abramovich handing the Italian a £200m transfer fund in the summer.

