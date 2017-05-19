Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Manchester United are ready to move for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak if David de Gea quits for Real Madrid.

Newcastle plan a £6m move for Burnley striker Ashley Barnes ahead of their Premier League return.

Olivier Giroud is prepared to quit Arsenal this summer if Arsene Wenger revamps his strike-force.

Crystal Palace have entered the bidding war for Jermain Defoe. Sam Allardyce is attempting to outgun Bournemouth and West Ham.

Harry Redknapp is trying to tempt Robbie Keane to join his Birmingham City revolution. Striker Keane, 36, is clubless since leaving LA Galaxy in December.

Swansea boss Paul Clement has told Icelandic star Gylfi Sigurdsson to stay and be their leading man rather than join the chorus line at a bigger club.

West Ham and Stoke are leading the chase for Leeds’ £15m-rated striker Chris Wood, with Southampton also interested.

Sergio Romero looks set to be Manchester United’s No 1 next season if David de Gea joins Real Madrid.

Crystal Palace are eyeing a double raid for Manchester City’s out-of-contract full-backs Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy.

Senegal’s Mamadou Coulibaly, 18, is ready to complete an incredible journey from child refugee to playing for Juventus.

Chelsea want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Diego Costa’s replacement as Antonio Conte plans Borussia Dortmund negotiations.

Norwich midfielder Jonny Howson is the No 1 target for Leeds co-owner Andrea Radrizzani this summer.

Derby County are ready to sell Tom Ince for £10m to fund a squad shake-up.

Burnley’s Ashley Barnes is being eyed by Newcastle and Crystal Palace as the Premier League duo prepare to battle over rival’s striker.

Newcastle are set to bid £12m for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, according to reports.

Leeds United striker Chris Wood is a £20m target for a pack of Premier League clubs; West Ham, Southampton, Swansea and Stoke are all interested.

West Ham are considering a £20m bid for Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Claude Puel is set to be dismissed as Southampton manager at the end of the season.

West Ham are to allow teenage stars Reece Oxford and Domingos Quina to leave on loan this summer.

Sunderland have slapped a £30m price-tag on Jordan Pickford as Everton prepare to make a bid for the England U21 keeper.

Claude Makelele is set for a new Swansea deal as Paul Clement looks to tie down his staff.

Everton are interested in Tammy Abraham and are ready to use the teenager as leverage in Romelu Lukaku’s potential move back to Chelsea.

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, a target for Chelsea and Liverpool, will not be sold this summer.

Manchester City are ready to offload Kelechi Iheanacho and Nolito to make way for top summer target Alexis Sanchez.

Liverpool fear Tottenham and Chelsea could hijack their key defensive targets, Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

Jermain Defoe is demanding a £6m signing-on fee from Premier League clubs aiming to recruit him this summer.

Craig Shakespeare expects to meet the Leicester City owners next week to resolve his future as manager.

Norwich City are considering Carlos Carvalhal as their next manager after his Sheffield Wednesday team were defeated in the Championship play-offs for the second successive season.

Chelsea will step up their efforts to sign Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko next week with the midfielder expected to cost more than £42m.

Arsenal are ready to launch a summer bid for Juventus ace Mario Lemina, according to reports.

Willy Caballero could be on the verge of quitting Manchester City to return to Malaga.

Rangers chairman Dave King has vowed to reinvest all season ticket cash in the playing squad and said he ‘can only marvel at the steadfast loyalty of our supporters’.

