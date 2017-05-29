Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Arsene Wenger is set to stand his ground on Tuesday and call for no major shake-up in the way he manages Arsenal. The Frenchman remains totally against the introduction of a sporting director and other big changes in the management structure of the club.

West Ham have emerged as major rivals to Tottenham for Everton and England midfielder Ross Barkley.

Cesc Fabregas hinted he could have played his last game for Chelsea, as he questioned Antonio Conte’s decision to drop him for the FA Cup final.

Claude Puel expects the axe at Southampton this week – and is already lining up a return to France.

Wigan will seal a deal to make Portsmouth’s Paul Cook their new boss today.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most wanted players in football and Monaco’s teenager is subject to two £113.5m bids from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Lyon have made a £10.5m bid for Javier Hernandez of Bayer Leverkusen as they search for Alexandre Lacazette’s replacement.

Derek McInnes offered Aberdeen genuine hope he is not about to jump ship for Sunderland despite their shattering Scottish Cup defeat, as he spoke about concentrating on rebuilding his team in the aftermath of Hampden.

Rangers are stepping up their bid to land Norwich City star Graham Dorrans.

Arsenal to set to rubber-stamp a new contract for Arsene Wenger at a board meeting tomorrow.

Antonio Conte is open to cashing in on Diego Costa this summer after twice refusing to guarantee that the striker will be a Chelsea player next season.

Pep Guardiola wants a centre-back, with Juventus’s Leonardo Bonucci his first choice.

Paul Lambert will leave Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next 48 hours after the club’s owners put Jorge Mendes, the agent, in charge of player recruitment.

Arsene Wenger will demand the full support and backing of the Arsenal board for him to stay on and wants assurances at tomorrow’s board meeting that they are behind him.

Antonio Conte has fuelled doubts about Diego Costa’s Chelsea future, refusing to confirm that he wants the striker to stay at Stamford Bridge next season.

Burnley are chasing Sheffield Wednesday’s Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan, after the Owls made the Championship play-offs but fell short of promotion for a second season in a row.

Wolves hope to unveil Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager this week, with Paul Lambert set to be axed.

Millionaire businessman Alan Bowers is hoping to complete a takeover of crisis club Leyton Orient, who dropped out of the Football League for the first time in 112 years.

Claude Puel has held talks with St Etienne as he sweats on his Southampton future.



Manchester City are hopeful of beating competition from neighbours United and making the £38m-rated full-back Benjamin Mendy their second signing of the summer from Monaco.

Chelsea will hold talks with Diego Costa in what promises to be a frantic summer after the striker issued the club with an ultimatum over his future.

