“For all of you waiting on LOVE, don’t give up” – MC Lyte is Engaged!

MC Lyte is engaged! The veteran rapper shared the news with Essence magazine exclusively in a recent interview on finding love after years of being single. In this interview, she reveals how she met her fiancé, John, online. My biggest thing with dating was the ability to be vulnerable. With [John] I can totally just let […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

