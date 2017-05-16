For First Time, Bitcoin Accounts for Less Than Half Of Market Cap Of All Cryptocurrencies – Forbes
|
Forbes
|
For First Time, Bitcoin Accounts for Less Than Half Of Market Cap Of All Cryptocurrencies
Forbes
For the first time, Bitcoin's market capitalization as a percentage of all cryptocurrencies has dropped to below 50%. It is a symbolic turning point for the first cryptocurrency, which for a long time accounted for more than 90% of the value of all …
“WannaCry” Shines Bad Light on Bitcoin: BTCManager's Week in Review May 15
Bitcoin Dominance Drops Below 50% as Ripple's XRP Market Cap Tops $11 Billion
Ripple Market Capitalization Soars, Surges Past Ethereum
