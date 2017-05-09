Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

For Our History & Our Art! Victor Ehikhamenor & Laolu Senbanjo Address Damien Hirst’s Copy of Classic Ife Art Work

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

British Artist, David Hirst created art replicas of historical and classical Nigerian artwork. He then, basically, whispered that the work bears close resemblance to Ile-Ife art. If we hear??? Will you say it louder, Mr. Hirst? Say it louder! Yoruba art. Nigerian art. Louder… ILE-IFE. YORUBA. NIGERIAN ART. Anyway, talented Nigerian artists Victor Ehikhamenor and […]

The post For Our History & Our Art! Victor Ehikhamenor & Laolu Senbanjo Address Damien Hirst’s Copy of Classic Ife Art Work appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.