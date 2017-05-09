For Our History & Our Art! Victor Ehikhamenor & Laolu Senbanjo Address Damien Hirst’s Copy of Classic Ife Art Work

British Artist, David Hirst created art replicas of historical and classical Nigerian artwork. He then, basically, whispered that the work bears close resemblance to Ile-Ife art. If we hear??? Will you say it louder, Mr. Hirst? Say it louder! Yoruba art. Nigerian art. Louder… ILE-IFE. YORUBA. NIGERIAN ART. Anyway, talented Nigerian artists Victor Ehikhamenor and […]

The post For Our History & Our Art! Victor Ehikhamenor & Laolu Senbanjo Address Damien Hirst’s Copy of Classic Ife Art Work appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

