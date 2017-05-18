For Real? Benue’s Gov Ortom Empowers Youths With Wheel Barrows (Pics)

MyNaijaInfo.com

Gov Ortom Empowers Youth With Wheel Barrows? This particular Picture has been making waves online this Morning. It show a set of Wheel Barrows with expression on it that reads ‘Gov Ortom For You’ meant to be distributed to Benue Youths as a means of Empowerment. See the Photo below… What Do You think? Drop …

