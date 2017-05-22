Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ford sacks CEO Mark Fields

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Ford Motor’s board is expected to announce Monday that it has ousted CEO Mark Fields, according to multiple reports late Sunday night.

Former Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett, head of the company’s “mobility” division and a favourite of Ford executive chairman Bill Ford Jr., will become CEO, according to a report first published in Forbes and then in the New York Times.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The shakeup comes after the board grew impatient at the company’s lagging stock price.

Even a round of global layoffs of 1,400 salaried workers announced last week failed to boost shares.

The company representatives did not respond to multiple requests for confirmation late Sunday night.

But the company said a brief statement that “we are staying focused on our plan for creating value and profitable growth” and “we do not comment on speculation or rumours.”

The move puts an abrupt end to a nearly three-year tenure at the top for Fields, who got the job after celebrated CEO Alan Mulally retired from full-time corporate leadership.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.