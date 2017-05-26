Foreign Affairs workers protest non-issuance of diplomatic passport, clothing allowance

By Victoria Ojeme

WORKERS at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, yesterday, took to the streets to protest what they termed non-issuance of diplomatic passports, clothing allowance, training of officers, among other issues.

The protesting workers, who chanted solidarity songs as they moved around the ministry’s premises, demanded that all administration and finance attaches posted to serve abroad be issued henceforth with diplomatic passports.

According to them,such development would remove the growing incidence of embarrassment and denial they had hitherto been subjected to with the official passports.

The workers demanded “immediate posting of executive secretaries and account officers, one per mission and that all administration and finance attaches posted to serve abroad be issued henceforth with diplomatic passports to remove the growing incidence of embarrassment and denial they were subjected to with the official passports.”

They demanded that the, “Deputy Director of Posting, Mr S. O. Olaninya, be immediately deployed from posting division to pave way for JNC-management negotiation”, as according to them, “ he has been discovered to be biased on the issue.

“Management should honour last May Day demands on clothing allowance, renewal of standard for conversion of officers, and presence of union representatives at top management meetings where decision relating to posting, discipline and Ministerial Tenders Boards (MTB) are taken.

“Training of junior officers at federal training centres should commence, and management should issue a circular with immediate effect that every officer should maintain his/her schedule of duty to avoid usurpation of duty,”they insisted.

