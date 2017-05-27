Foreign Journalist Arrives Owerri To See Weapons Used During Biafran War (Photos)

A foreign journalist who paid a visit to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu at his Afara Ukwu home in Abia state – was taken to see the displayed weapons used during the Biafran war. The journalist visited the site in Owerri, Imo state with Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Prince Kanu Meme.

Some of the home- made weapons included the multi-barrel ogbunigwe, anti-personnel land mines, improvised explosive devices, Ojukwu anti-mines (made like vehicle hydraulic jack), and anti-tank mines, for trucks, tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

Also displayed were long range rocket launcher, anti aircraft missile, bunker cracker launch system, short range round steel ogbunigwe, Ojukwu air launch weapon system (air drop bomb), Ojukwu mortar, Ojukwu bucket and others.

