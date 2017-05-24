Foreigners are importing rice, destroying our business – Rice farmers protest – NAIJ.COM
Foreigners are importing rice, destroying our business – Rice farmers protest
Thousands of rice farmers under the aegis of Kebbi State Rice Farmers Association staged a peaceful protest in Birnin Kebbi to protest rice importation. The farmers, marched through the streets of Birnin Kebbi carrying placards before retiring to the …
Rice farmers vow to resist importation
