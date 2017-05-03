Forex: CBN bars First Bank, UBA, FCMB & More from SME Sales Window

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, barred First Bank, the United Bank for Africa(UBA) and 12 others from dealing in the Small and Medium Entreprises (SME) wholesale Forex window. The other banks affected by the order are FCMB, Keystone Bank, Main Street Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank, Enterprise Bank, Ecobank, WEMA Bank, Guaranty Trust […]

