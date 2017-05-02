Pages Navigation Menu

Forex: CBN bars UBA, First Bank, GTB from SME sales window

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, barred 14 Money Deposit Banks from dealing in the Small and Medium Entreprises (SME) wholesale Forex window. The barred banks are First Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank, Main street Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank, Enterprise Bank and WEMA bank. Others are Guaranty Trust Bank, First City Monument bank, Union Bank, SunTrust Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and United Bank of Africa.

