Forex: CBN bars UBA, First Bank, GTB from SME sales window

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, barred 14 Money Deposit Banks from dealing in the Small and Medium Entreprises (SME) wholesale Forex window. The barred banks are First Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank, Main street Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank, Enterprise Bank and WEMA bank. Others are Guaranty Trust Bank, First City Monument bank, Union Bank, SunTrust Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and United Bank of Africa.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

