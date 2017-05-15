Naira stable at N385/$ as CBN injects $453.3m – Vanguard
Vanguard
Naira stable at N385/$ as CBN injects $453.3m
Vanguard
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday injected $457.3 million into various segments of the foreign exchange market, even as the naira remained stable at N385 per dollar in the parallel market. Meanwhile the CBN also disclosed that the Investors …
CBN injects fresh $457.3 million into forex market
CBN's $4b intervention narrows official, black market gap
