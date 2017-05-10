Forgery: Protesters Besiege INEC Headquarters, Demand Uba’s Prosecution

By Andrew Essien.

Protesters yesterday marched on the National Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), asking that Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba, be prosecuted for an alleged forgery involving hi School certificate.

The group, under the platform if Coalition of Nigerian Youths for Good Governance (CNYGG), however, submitted another petition addressed to the INEC chairman, asking the commission to immediately withdraw the certificate of return issued to the Anambra Senator.

Recall that some other group had earlier petitioned the Inspector General of Police and the Senate President over the same request.

The protesters were seen carrying various placards with inscriptions such “Andy Uba must go, Prosecute Andy Uba for forgery, INEC should withdraw Uba’s certificate of ruturn,” among others

The petition read by the leader of the group, Lady Peace N Dimoji, said: “we immediately call for an urgent intervention of your office into this criminal act, not only to save the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria but also to nip in the bud, the new breeding version of falsification and deceit amongst politicians representing their electorate, before it grows into a full circle and organized dubious practice/precedent for the younger generation.”

The petition also read in part: “It is based on this that we bring to your attention, a case of deceit and falsification of results perpetrated on your esteemed commission by Mr. Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba, Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, with an aim to mislead the electorate.

“The above allegations were disclosed by a private investigator, which correspondence we hereby attach as evidence, specifically one reply by the WEST AFRICA EXAMINATION COUNCIL dated 12/02/2014 by O.M ADEBAYO ESQ, the deputy rregistrar (exams department) confirming that the qualification (result) presented to INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION (INEC) by the mentioned Senator was never issued by WAEC, and that even the signature thereon was absolutely falsified.”

While counting on the INEC boss to act on the matter, the group also believe that the electoral empire will recommend to the Inspector General of Police to prosecute the said Senator.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

