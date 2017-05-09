Former APC governorship aspirant beaten up at airport, he’s accusing Adams Oshiomole (video)

A former All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant, Blessing Agbomhere, who was expelled from the party for an alleged ‘anti-party’ activities, was beaten at the airport yesterday while on his way to Benin.

Blessing, who spoke to newsmen, accused the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, of being the face behind the assault, as he had

tried stopping him from coming to the state before now.

Here’s the video;

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

