Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former commissioner, supporters, join APC in Enugu State

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chief Joe Mmamel, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Enugu State, on Saturday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mmamel completed his defection to the APC when he registered in his Agu Obowa Ward II in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state. He was received by his ward Chairman, Mr Chidozie Uchenna, APC chairman in Enugu state, Dr Ben Nwoye and the party’s national Vice Chairman in the South-East, Chief Emma Enukwu.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.