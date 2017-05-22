Pages Navigation Menu

Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim Visits Biafra Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

The Former Governor of Imo state, His Excellency, Chief Ikedi Ohakim visited the leader of indigenous peoples of Biafra ( IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at his hometown in Abua State today Monday May 22, 2017.

Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke was also present to serve drinks to the governor.

