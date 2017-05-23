Former “James Bond” Sir Roger Moore Dies at 89

Embed from Getty Images Sir Roger Moore KBE, who starred as James Bond in seven “007” movies has died in Switzerland after a “short but brave battle with cancer”. The death was confirmed by his children on Twitter. He died at the age of 89. “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful […]

