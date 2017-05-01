Former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido to remain in police custody

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, who was arrested on Sunday , will remain in custody for further investigation, according to Kayode Aderanti, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 1, Kano State. Aderanti, speaking through the Public Relations Officer, Zone 1, DSP Sambo Sokoto, stated this while briefing newsmen in […]

