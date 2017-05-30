Pages Navigation Menu

Former Minister’s son, Bala re-arraigned by EFCC

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former FCT Minister’s son, Shamsudeen Bala, has been re-arraigned at the Federal High Court Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The former Minister’s son is being tried on 15-count amended charge bordering on money laundering. Bala alongside four companies, were first arraigned on Feb. 1 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, […]

