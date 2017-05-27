NCA scandal: My hands are clean – Tevie – Starr 103.5 FM
|
Starr 103.5 FM
|
NCA scandal: My hands are clean – Tevie
Starr 103.5 FM
Former Director General of the National Communications Authority William Tevie has denied admitting to the BNI that he illegally received part of the alleged squandered $4 million meant for the purchase of some listening equipment for the national …
NPP gov't initiating 'public trial' of alleged corrupt officials – Fuseini
NCA Scandal Connivance To Dupe Ghana – Jinapor
NCA Corruption Former NCA board member denies participating in 'corrupt' deal
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!