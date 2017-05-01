Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Nigerian Model Dies at Age 23

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Top model and former Miss Charismatic Nigeria 2013 , Mololuwa Yewande Baruwa, has died.

 

The 23 year old Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) final year Public Administration student died in the late hours of Friday April 29th after suffering a brief illness.

More details soon…

The post Former Nigerian Model Dies at Age 23 appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.