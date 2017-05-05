Pages Navigation Menu

Former President GEJ remembers late Yara’dua, 7 years after his death

Posted on May 5, 2017

Former President Jonathan is remembering his late boss, president Musa Yara’dua who died on 5th May, 2010.

“Seven years ago you left this world leaving behind a legacy of detribalized leadership and a soil that was fertile enough to grow trees whose shade you would never enjoy. As a peace maker, you helped bring peace to the Niger Delta and that singular act brought manifold benefits to Nigeria. As a democrat, you promoted due process in government and equity in public administration. Umar Musa Yar’adua, a friend and brother, a great gift to the nation and people of Nigeria. Seven years gone but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace even as we hope and believe that you made al-Jannah firdaus. Miyetti Allah for the life of service you lived and may Almighty God care for the family you left behind.” 

GEJ.

